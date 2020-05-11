TWENTYNINE PALMS — City council members were set to consider canceling the city’s annual Summer Day Camp, due to COVID-19 restrictions, when they met in general session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Residents are invited to take part in the meeting via a weblink found on the city’s website, www.29palms.org.
Fiscal impacts caused by the coronavirus crisis economic lockdown have led staff to recommend several cost cutting measures for the preliminary fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which was set to be reviewed Tuesday.
Those recommendations include a 12 month freeze on staff merit and Cost of Living Adjustments beginning March 17, when a local state of emergency was declared because of the virus, a move which could save the city $77,000.
Council members will consider allocating a $102,000 CARES Act Community Development Block Grant to nonprofit food distribution applicants and replacement of general fund money.
They will consider pausing funding, for Other Post Employment Benefits, of $125,000.
The proposed 202-21 fiscal year general fund budget, originally approved by council members last year along with the 2020-20 budget, originally called got $10 million in revenue. The revised spending plan calls for that to drop to $9.5 million.
Changes include a drop in Transient Occupancy Tax revenue from $1,281,172 to $740,395.
