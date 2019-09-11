TWENTYNINE PALMS — Theatre 29, the city’s commnity theater, will join forces with The Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce and the city of Twentynine Palms to unveil its offering for the 2020 season.
The 7th annual season announcement will take place 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Theatre 29 building, 73637 Sullivan Road.
Soft drinks, water and deli items will be served at no charge by Theatre 29 volunteers.
The mixer will feature a preview of the 2020 Theatre 29 season of dramas, comedies, musicals, original works, reader’s theater and Summer Youth Theater productions.
The theater’s 21st season will feature four Broadway musicals, a special run local musical favorite, a family fantasy, a classic comedy and a holiday musical.
Each of nine directors selected for the 2020 season will give a brief description of their show or special event complete with musical and dramatic performances. The 2020 season will not be revealed until the event.
The year will also see the return of the summer youth theater program, improvisational theater troupe, staged readings and theater classes.
The evening will also give businesspeople, organizational representatives and individuals from across the Morongo Basin the chance to discuss business growth and mutual interests.
The season announcement event will give those in attendance the first opportunity to secure 2020 season tickets.
Season tickets offer theatergoers reserved seats to seven 2020 regular stage productions and one admission to a performance of the highly acclaimed “Baker’s Dozen” improv group.
Season tickets give patrons a chance to save money over the price of individual productions. Season tickets are $65 for regular admission, $52 for seniors and military, and $48 for children under 12 and students with ID.
Starting the day after the announcement, Season Tickets will be available for sale by calling the box office at 760-361-4151 and on the Theatre 29 website: www.theatre29.org.
“Season tickets are very important for the Theatre 29 organization, the funds raised by their sales help them budget and pay for royalties and rights to the shows prior to the beginning of the season,” Board President Gary Daigneault said.
“Season ticket holders are given preference in seating and can reserve their seats for the entire season before it even starts, assuring they won’t be left out by the tremendous demand for tickets resulting in sold-out productions.”
Theatre 29 is an IRS 501(c)3 tax-exempt non-profit organization (EIN 55-0808217), and has been producing a full season of quality, family-friendly local live theater entertainment since 1999. Theatre 29 is located at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms.
For more information on the 2020 season announcement event, or Theatre 29, contact Board President Gary Daigneault at z1077fm@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.