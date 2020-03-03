TWENTYNINE PALMS — Community programs at the Twentynine Palms Branch Library will benefit from opening night for the next offering at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road.
Friends of the Twentynine Palms Library will host the opening night gala for “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the theater.
The evening will begin with food and a silent auction, with the show, based on the C.S. Lewis novel about children who make use of a wardrobe to travel from wartime England to the magical land of Narnia, beginning at 7.
Desserts will be served at intermission. Opening night tickets are available at the Twentynine
Palms Visitor Center, Twentynine Palms Highway and Desert Queen Avenue, The Desert Trail, 6396 Adobe Road, and from Friends of the Library board members.
Actors preparing their roles for the drama are working with director Char Childs, who previously worked with young actors at Theatre 29’s Summer Youth Theatre program and helmed the recent Theatre 29 production of “A Bad Year For Tomatoes.”
The cast includes Jericho McWilliams as Aslan, Carly Bateman as Lucy, and Gabe Bateman as Peter.
Angela Roberts will step into the role of the White Witch while Lisa Goldberg will play Mrs. Beaver and Kevin Myers will play a Centaur.
After opening night, the show will continue at Theatre 29 weekends through April 5 with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Friends of the Library give their time to help library staff members and raise money to enhance library services.
The group raised money for computers, upgrades, children’s reading programs, literacy initiatives and new materials including audio books and DVDs.
For more information go online to www.friendsofthe29palmslibrary.org.
