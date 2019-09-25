TWENTYNINE PALMS — Jesus, the messiah, and Aslan, the lion, will take turns on the Theatre 29 stage in 2020.
Both will be featured in shows that were previewed for theater supporters during a gala night at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road, Wednesday, Sept. 18.
After mingling with Theatre 29 volunteers and enjoying hors d’oeuvre, water and soda, theater lovers heard about the shows that will grace the community theater stage in the coming year.
Theatre 29 is set to produce two variety shows, one drama, one comedy and four musicals, in addition to its Summer Youth Theatre productions and offerings from its improv troupe, The Baker’s Dozen, in 2020.
The season will begin with a special production of Ben Costello’s “Company B On The Air,” will take to the stage for two weekends, Jan. 10 to 19. The latest in a series of Company B will be set in the world of old-timey radio.
Audience members got a sneak peak at the show via Theatre 29 veteran Char Childs singing and dancing her way through “Hit Me With A Hot Note.”
Scott Clinkscales, serving as musical director for the Theatre 29 production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” will direct the musical “Sister Act,” an adaptation of the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg comedy.
The musical will take the stage Feb. 7 to March 1. Audience members got a sneak peak at the show when Grace Rodruiguez, one of the urchins in “Little Shop of Horrors,” sang “The Life I Never Led.”
The stage version of the C.S. Lewis classic “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” directed by Char Childs, will take the stage from March 20 to April 5.
A quartet of Theatre 29 actors, Cruz Jimenez, Liyan Lajevardi, Dennis Boos and Patti Brown played the children who use the wardrobe to travel to Narnia for a brief scene from the play.
Fifteen years after he first brought the show to Theatre 29, director Charles Harvey will bring “Jesus Christ Superstar” back. It will take the stage May 8 to 31. Scott Clinkscales, a last-minute replacement, sang the first song from the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical to give audience members a taste of the show.
“Mis-Cast,” the variety show and annual fundraiser for the Theatre 29 expansion fund, will return June 20 and 21 with Clinkscales acting as music director and Lisa Goldberg acting as artistic director.
Goldberg told audience members this year’s show will focus on group numbers rather than individual performances.
Goldberg will direct the classic comedy “You Can’t Take It With You,” which will take the stage Aug. 14 to 30.
The comedy tells the story of the eccentric Sycamore family and their interaction with the stodgy Kirby family.
Harvey sang “I Don’t Understand the Poor,” to preview the Daigneault directed musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which will take the stage Oct. 9 to Nov, 1. The dark comedy tells the story of Monty Navarro, who finds he is eighth in line to become an earl and decides to remove those who stand between him and the title.
“Matilda,” a musical based on the Roald Dahl book about a little girl with magical powers, will take the stage Nov. 20 to Dec. 13, under the direction of Kathryn Ferguson.
Carly Bateman gave audience members a taste of the show by singing “Naughty.”
