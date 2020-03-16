TWENTYNINE PALMS — With the recent recommendations by the San Bernardino County Public Health Department on COVID-19 and at risk individuals, Reach Out Morongo Basin has suspended all transportation services through March 31.
“As we work with senior and disabled individuals and others with compromised health who are considered to be most at risk to Covid-19, in an abundance of caution and to observe social distancing as directed by the Public Health Department we will not be providing any transportation services to individuals till March 31, 2020,” stated Robin Schlosser, executive director of Reach Out. “This includes rides to doctors - locally and down the hill, grocery stores or other destinations.”
Some of the preliminary recommendations were:
• No services should be held with more than ten individuals present, and those individuals should practice “social distancing” with at least six feet separating each person.
• Any services that expect or require more than ten participants should be postponed. In some cases, a service may be alternatively offered over the phone if appropriate.
• Services delivered in-person one-on-one should abide by the strictest of precautions. If possible, pre-screen by calling clients ahead of time to inquire about their health to make sure they are well enough to receive services and still desire to receive them. If they will not receive scheduled services, you may make plans to reschedule them for a later date.
“However, we understand the hardship this may place on some of our clients and want to help if it can be done in a safe and practical manner. We will continue to accommodate pick-up and delivery of groceries, prescriptions or other goods as possible where transport of clients is not necessary. Individual and one-on-one services may also have service interruptions during this time though we will work to limit them as possible. We are working to safeguard your and the communities health first and foremost and appreciate the understanding of those we serve as we work our way through this health crisis together,” Schlosser continued.
Though there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at this time in San Bernardino County the above guidelines and services could be subject to change at any time as this situation is fluid and changing day to day. For more information or details call Reach Out Morongo Basin at (760) 361-1410 or (760) 369-8671.
For information on Covid-19 and how to stay safe visit:
• https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
• http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/
• https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html
