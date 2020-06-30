TWENTYNINE PALMS — Music, food and social distancing will all be part of the mix as organizers invite residents to spend part of their Independence Day at the Twentynine Palms farmers marker, Desert Queen Avenue and Twentynine Palms Highway.
The market will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., following its new summer hours.
Travis Knight will play live music. According to his Facebook page, Knight works as a singer/songwriter/guitar player for Ours Past in Twentynine Palms.
He was raised in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Vendors will serve barbecue, Mediterranean food, street tacos, fry bread and Mexican food along with a variety of produce.
“We will also have social distancing tables, misters for the market,” organizer Roger Thomas said.
He noted that the new hours, to avoid the late morning and afternoon heat, have been going well.
“It gets dark around 8:30 but all booths have lights,” he said.
“We are asking people to park in the old Benton Brothers parking lot so it will be easy for them.”
