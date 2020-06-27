TWENTYNINE PALMS — Needed repairs, caused in part by a rodent infestation during the shutdown, have forced 29 Palms Art Gallery officials to cancel the July 1 opening of a showing of guild members’ works.
“With the gallery being closed and unoccupied, rodents and pigeons decided to make our 1936 adobe their home. We were first alerted to the problem by our security system. Rodents had eaten through some wires,” artist Lori Rennie said.
Rennie is marketing and communications chairperson on the gallery board of directors.
“The repair was done so the gallery is protected, but it was highly recommended that our system be upgraded to a wireless version now available.
“Rodents are an ongoing issue for all of us in the desert. But the Gallery’s adobe structure is especially vulnerable. Our exterminator service was contacted to do an inspection and proposal for costs to remove the rodents, seal all entry points and sanitize the areas of rodent waste.
“This is not an inexpensive venture. And with a historic building we really expect costs to be a bit higher than quoted due to unexpected issues. Additionally, when examining the exterior of our building, it became apparent that very soon additional maintenance would be required.
“The old swamp cooler needs to be removed and the building repaired. The cooler vents have been known to cause air to escape making heating and cooling inefficient. Also seen while examining the exterior was that soon there will be a need for adobe/stucco repairs and painting.
“The costs are looking significant considering all of this. Our goal for this campaign is $10,000. However, it will likely be higher including the exterior building repairs. We do not have a quote for that as of this date. This would allow us to get the current urgent maintenance completed with a little padding for unexpected and increase in monthly service fees to ensure we do not face this again.
A series of five Facebook posts, launched by Rennie, is hoping to raise money for repairs and maintenance at the 29 Palms Art Gallery on Cottonwood Drive.
The campaign is “The Little Gallery That Could…#29strong.”
Its temporary online home is http://29palmsartgallery.com/demo/29strong/ There are photos that go with the promo that are on Facebook.
“This is the beginning of a campaign I started to raise money for some serious maintenance issues at the Gallery,” Rennie said of the first post.
“Of course timing could not be worse with the Gallery being shut down since March. We have had no income, but as you know, hard expenses remain.”
The final Facebook post will introduce a video produced by Ian Cush.
“Ian is a photography/video producer from LA who is staying with his family in Yucca Valley during this pandemic,” Rennie said.
“He volunteered to do this for the Gallery. #29strong came from a suggestion that Breanne Dusastre introduced to 29 businesses just as a way to unite and motivate 29 Palms business to hang in there during this challenging time.
“I loved her idea and of course set out to make it happen for the Gallery. Little did I know that by the time the video was completed, the Gallery would have a critical financial need and it would become a fundraiser.
“Ed Keesling arranged for five arts guild members to do a ‘safe social distance’ plein air paint out at the gallery. Ian did his videography that day.
“Local artist Denise Tanguay is also a musician and her music was used in the video as well. It was super cool to see these artists out on the patio and around the gallery doing what they love to do while being safely social during these trying times.
“The timing of this costly maintenance is really bringing a hardship to the Gallery. In addition to the FB campaign, I will be launching a GoFundMe campaign. This Little Gallery That Could is a gem for our community. We must band together to preserve it.”
