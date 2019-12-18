TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms and Indio Elks lodges once again combined efforts to give military families in need early Christmas dinners and toys.
Members of the two lodges came together at the Morongo Basin lodge to feed 15 Marine or navy families, from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, with their 34 children at the annual dinner.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to help hand out gifts to each of the 34 children.
“Each family got a family stocking with gift cards and other gifts,” Twentynine Palms lodge member Jacob Smith said.
“One hundred stuffed animal were donated to give to families from Indio’s Lodge, each family also got two grocery bags filled with canned foods and beans, carry bags filled with fruits and vegetables were also given.
“All the families were very thankful for this event. We will definitely do this event again next year. Thank you everyone from Indio Elks Lodge that helped or donated items or their time.
“Thank you everyone from 29 Palms Elks Lodge that helped or donated items or their time. Thank you everyone from Base ASYMCA that helped to set this event up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.