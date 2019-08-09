TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms woman is facing a charge of willful cruelty to her 8-month-old granddaughter after the child was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of a fractured right arm.
Felicia Howard plead not guilty to a charge of willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer on Monday, July 29.
She is due back in Judge Joel Agron’s courtroom at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, for an early disposition hearing.
Events which led to Howard’s arrest began on Wednesday, July 24, when family members took her granddaughter to Loma Linda for an X-ray exam.
Forensic pediatricians found a fracture to the victim’s right arm which they felt was consistent with suspected child abuse.
Investigators believe the injury to the baby occurred in Twentynine Palms, while the child was in the care of Howard, her paternal grandmother.
An extensive investigation included detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Division, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station and Forensic Pediatricians from LLUMC. Howard was arrested Thursday, July 25. She was booked at Central Detention Center.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Brian Arias (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.