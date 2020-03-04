TWENTYNINE PALMS — Art Cruise 29 First Saturdays will host a variety of art events Saturday, March 7. The public is invited to visit galleries and enjoy artistic hospitality. Admission is free to all events.
Artomotive Gallery, National Park Drive and 29 Palms Highway, will host resident artists and new three-dimensional artworks inside the gallery 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 29 Palms Art Gallery, 74055 Cottonwood Drive, will host its Spring Art & Craft Faire from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and host an evening art reception with refreshments from 5 to 7 p.m. Featured in the gallery this month are guild members in the annual juried show.
The Glass Outhouse Art Gallery, 77575 29 Palms Highway in Wonder Valley, will have an art reception from 1 to 5 p.m. with featured artists Anna Houghton and Vandela Jasmine, along with music by Hunter & The Wickd.
The 29 Palms Visitor Center and Gallery 73484 29 Palms Highway will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features its winter exhibition, “Cold Days, Warm Hearts.”
The 29 Palms Creative Center and Gallery, 6847 Adobe Road, will host art activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information and a map of the galleries, see the Art Cruise 29 page at www.visit29.org.
