TWENTYNINE PALMS — An investigation is continuing into a house fire that killed 67-year-old Helen Garrett here Friday afternoon, April 24, in the 74500 block of Baseline Road near North Star.
Battalion Chief Donnie Viloria along with county fire engines from Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree and an engine from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center all responded to the blaze a little after 3 p.m.
Arriving firefighters, Viloria said, were met with heavy smoke billowing out of a window in front of the house and responded with an aggressive fire attack.
Although the house looked as if it were abandoned, firefighters were told that someone was trapped inside.
Crews entering the structure, he said, found Garrett unconscious and unresponsive.
She was loaded into the back of an ambulance, where paramedics were unable to resuscitate her and she was pronounced dead on the scene.
The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes with damage confined to a multipurpose room where it originated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Hours later, a fire at an abandoned house in the 7900 block of Valle Vista was a total loss but resulted in no injuries early Saturday morning, Viloria said.
Firefighters from Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and the combat center were called to the 900-square-foot structure at 1:30 a.m. Viloria said.
The house, he said, burned “to the ground.”
