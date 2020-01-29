TWENTYNINE PALMS — Members of a committee supporting a multi-million bond measure for the Morongo Unified School District have been making the rounds of local civic groups drumming up support for the measure.
Measure C, a $54 million bond measure, will appear on the March 3 primary ballot. If approved, with a 55 percent majority, it would add $39 to the annual property tax bill for every $100,000 of a parcel’s assessed value.
Approval of the measure, retired MUSD Principal Vonda Viland said Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, could fund construction of an athletic stadium at Twentynine Palms High School.
Viland was joined by retired teacher Kathy Nelson in visiting the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis Club with a plea for support for the bond measure.
Proceeds of the measure, she reported, will repair or replace deteriorating roofs and electrical systems, make health, safety and security improvements, construct athletic facilities and additional classrooms and replace aging heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
A benefit of the school bond measure passage, she noted, is it will make the district eligible for matching funding by the state.
She noted that much of the money raised with a 2005 bond measure was used building a new elementary school in Joshua Tree after the old one was found to be sitting on a fault line.
While discussing the measure, Viland passed out forms members could use to personally endorse Measure C and pledge to donate money to support th campaign.
Kiwanis Club member Brad White-Findeisen wondered if any of the bond measure funds would support anti-bullying efforts in district schools.
The Yes on Measure C committee can be contacted at 62425 Dennis Avenue, Joshua Tree, California, 92252
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.