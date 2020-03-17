TWENTYNINE PALMS — “Art Cruise 29 First Saturdays” event will have some changes in April, as local galleries in Twentynine Palms respond to the current state and CDC guidelines for reducing the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and aim to protect their volunteers and visitors.
The 29 Palms Art Gallery, 74055 Cottonwood Drive will closed March 23 through April 27. Its April exhibition featuring David Greene and Susan Kearns has been moved to May, and other gallery events have been postponed until it is safe to reschedule them.
Artomotive Gallery’s Spring Art Daze parking lot sale, Twentynine Palms Highway and National Park Drive, set for Saturday, April 4, has been postponed indefinitely and the gallery will be closed.
The 29 Palms Creative Center and Gallery on Adobe Road is closed until further notice.
The 29 Palms Visitor Center and Gallery, 73484 29 Palms Highway, plans to remain open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature its spring exhibition, “Morongo’s Beauty,” from April 4 to July 3, although the opening reception on April 4 has been canceled.
The Glass Outhouse Art Gallery 77575 T Palms Hwy in Wonder Valley features desert artists Robert Arnett, Perry Hoffman, and Hannah Smith in April, and will have a small gathering outdoors from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
