TWENTYNINE PALMS — Deputies are looking, on the ground and from the air, for Erika Ashley Lloyd, a 37-year-old Walnut Creek resident who was reported missing on Wednesday, June 17.
Her vehicle was located abandoned near Twentynine Palms Highway in the Twentynine Palms area on Tuesday, June 16. It was not associated with the missing person report and was towed for blocking the roadway. Morongo Basin deputies received a missing person report on Lloyd, from the Walnut Creek Police Dept., on Thursday, June 18.
Lloyd was last seen by family members in Walnut Creek on Sunday, June 14. She was thought to have been traveling to Joshua Tree National Park to camp though family members did not know if she planned to camp alone or with a group.
She had note been heard from as of Friday, June 19.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at the (760) 366-4175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.