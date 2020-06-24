TWENTYNINE PALMS — “I am planning for Pioneer Days but I don’t know if we will be able to do it.”
That was the word from event coordinator Christina Benton as she waits for the first planning meeting for this year’s celebration of the city’s past, present and future.
Benton works for the city parks and recreation department, which took over as the main organizing body for Pioneer Days last year after years of the job being handled by the chamber of commerce.
Members of the community have been invited to take part in the first planning session for the festival at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in council chambers at city hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
If restrictions on large gatherings, instituted in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis, are lifted in time, Pioneer Days 2020 will be held Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 15 to 18, at locations around Twentynine Palms.
“We will see what we are allowed to do,” she said.
Considering the magnitude of the event, Benton said she did not want to wait until permission is given before planning begins. She said she dreaded the idea of trying to plan the entire celebration in a few weeks.
“The best option is to just move forward with planning,” she said. “We don’t have enough staff to pull it off in two weeks.”
She emphasized the need for community members, including individuals, churches and service groups, to step forward and help organize elements of the celebration.
Benton confirmed plans for the Pioneer Days Parade, on Adobe Road Saturday morning, preceded by the Firefighters Pancake Breakfast at the downtown fire station on Adobe Road south of Twentynine Palms Highway.
Paul Maurer shows, she said, is planning to return to Twentynine Palms with the carnival.
She also confirmed plans for Children’s Day Saturday and said the Twentynine Palms Historical Society is making plans for the Old Timers Gathering while the Twentynine Palms High School softball team is planning to host this year’s arm wrestling tournament.
Fans Sports Bar and Grill, she said, is making plans to host the beer booth
Two western bands have been signed on to perform during the carnival, with Joy Reunion performing Friday and Jake Parr taking the stage Saturday.
The Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association is making plans for sunrise services Sunday morning.
Plans are also being made for the Pet Parade.
Benton added that she was still waiting to hear from the Twentynine Palms Historical Society about the annual chili dinner, Tortoise Rock Casino about a demonstration of bird songs and also about the Little Miss and Master competition, the Twentynine Palms High School alumni barbecue and the outhouse races.
“We are looking for community member and service organizations to take over part of the organizing of Pioneer Days events,” Benton said.
City officials, she said, will help groups with everything from permits to publicity.
She added that this year’s celebration does not have a theme and that this is part of what will be discussed at the first planning session.
