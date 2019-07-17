WONDER VALLEY — Friends and family have raised almost $4,000 with a gofundme page aimed at raising $7,000 to help Jason S. Bussell recover from a head-on accident that took one life and send two people to the hospital, on Amboy Road east of Sandy Lane Wednesday, July 10.
The fundraising page was organized by Tabitha Scripture, who provided an update on Bussell’s condition on July 13, three days after the accident.
“Jason is awake and talking like himself. Immediate family has been able to visit him and we are all able to breathe a sigh of relief now that the worst is behind him,” she reported.
“We are hoping he will be able to leave the ICU soon, but until then we are just thankful to have him awake and able to interact with everyone!”
She also shared an update on Cameron Turner, who was also injured in the accident.
“Last I heard for Cameron he was doing better than before he actually talked to my brother Gary.... He did have to be transfered to San Diego there is a machine he needs at the moment that’s down there.”
To donate to Jason’s fundraiser go online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jason-amp-his-family-through-this-long-recovery
Bussell, 22, of Twentynine Palms, was a passenger in the 2011 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Cameron J. Turner, 19, of Twentynine Palms, when it crashed into a 2000 Subaru Outback driven by Robert Charles Payne, 70, of Twentynine Palms, at about 7:22 p.m.
Payne was pronounced dead on the scene.
Turner suffered major injuries. He and Bussell were transported by ambulance and then helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
The Subaru was heading east on Amboy while the Tacoma, towing another vehicle on a tow dolly, was heading west.
The reason the two vehicles collided is unknown, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
After the collision, Payne’s Subaru came to rest facing east on the south dirt berm while the Toyota came to rest facing east in the middle of the road.
The collision is under investigation by the highway patrol. Witnesses are encouraged to call the CHP station at (760) 366-3707.
