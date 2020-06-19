TWENTYNINE PALMS — Property owners in the Twentynine Palms Water District will continue to pay the same amount, when they pay their property taxes, to maintain the availability of water services provided by the Twentynine Palms Water District if water board members approve a resolution to that effect at its next meeting.
The same meeting will see board members consider approval of a spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year that foresees the district decreasing its fund balance by a little more than $3 million, from $7,300,000 to $4,211,900, in part because of $2.3 million in Capital Improvement Projects.
Because of the continuing coronavirus crisis, board members will meet via teleconference at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Residents who want tot take part in the meeting can do so by calling (866) 899-4679 and using the access code 155 811 613.
The Water Availability Assessment is levied on all parcels within district boundaries except those designated “fire only” and property owned by the Bureau of Land Management.
Money is used for operational expenses and maintenance costs related to the district’s water system and facilities.
The assessment is:
• $30 for each parcel that is less than one acre
• $30 for the first acre play $8 per acre for each acre over one acre up to five acres in a parcel
• $7.50 per acre for the sixth and all further acres in a parcel, subject to a maximum per parcel charge of $1,200.
According to a proposed 2020-21 budget, which board members will consider approving Wednesday, Water Availability Assessments will provide the district with $578,900 in non-operating revenue in the new fiscal year.
Board members will also hear a report on the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included closing the front lobby to the general public, activating the district’s emergency operations center, staggering work schedules and staffing levels and making use of video meeting and conference call technologies.
