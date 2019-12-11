TWENTYNINE PALMS — Five lodge champions will represent the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge in a district free throw championship after taking local honors at the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus Saturday, Dec. 7.
If they continue to compete well, they could find themselves competing at the national level.
The local free throw competition drew 17 shooters age 8 to 13.
• Deieon Jackson took top honors among 8 to 9 year old boys while Reniya Martin took the prize for 8 to 9 year old girls.
• No shooters took par in the 10 to 11 year old boys division but Taylor Black took top honors among 10 to 11 year old girls.
• Anthony Love and Katelyn Luke took top honors in the 12 to 13 year old boys and girls divisions.
The five lodge champions will advance to the district contest, which may have five to 12 lodge entries in each category and age-group.
The six finalists in each district contest will advance to state finals. State champions will compete at a regional contest to determine contestants at national finals.
The Elks’ nationwide sanctioned program gives youngsters an opportunity for spirited competition, fine relationships with their peers, and travel statewide, regionally and nationally at minimal expense to their parents or school.
Parents of finalists at the state, regional and national levels attend the competition as guests of the Elks.
Organizers thanks city park and recreation staff members for allowing the contest after youth basketball tryouts and for setting up the gym.
