TWENTYNINE PALMS — Ventura Stars Circus will bring their animal-free circus to town Thursday through Monday, March 5 to 9.
The family circus has acrobatics, trapeze artists and clowns
Performers will set up their tent behind the community services building on Joe Davis Drive south of Luckie Park.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. each day and at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
