JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Joshua Tree National Park will temporarily close Keys View overlook due to high bee activity.
Park officials are closing the area to visitors for safety, as well as to reduce moisture from cars which attracts bees in the summer. Bees require this extra water to cool their hives during the hottest days.
They will pester visitors for their water bottles, the condensation from their vehicle air conditioners and even their sweat.
This closure will reduce water available for the bees and give them time to leave the area. Please stay updated by visiting the park’s website and following us on social media.
