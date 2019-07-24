TWENTYNINE PALMS — About 50 space enthusiasts, many of them old enough to have first hand knowledge of the events, gathered in the community services building on Joe Davis Drive to hear how American Neil Armstrong was able to walk on the moon.
The lecture, sponsored in part by the Sky’s the Limit Observatory and Nature Center, coincided with the 50th anniversary of the day Armstrong took one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind.
It was part of the observatory’s Full Moon Cultural Series. The day’s events also included an evening of stories about the moon and its influence on native cultures held at the observatory.
“La Luna Desvela: The Moon Reveals,” was co-sponsored by the Wildlands Conservancy and Mojave Desert Land Trust, with help fro, the Bureau of Land Management.
The journey from early theories about liquid oxygen fueled rockets to astronauts working on the Apollo 11 mission landing on the surface of earth’s only natural satellite was led by astronomer Ray Yeager with help from artist Chuck Caplinger.
Yeager opened with a discussion of the 1865 Jules Verne work “From Earth to the Moon,” which imagined a multi-stage coal burning space ship launched by cannon.
He talked about early rocket theorists, like Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, who proposed a liquid oxygen fueled rocket in 1903, Dr. Robert Goddard, who experimented with rockets and Sergei Korolev, who led the soviet union’s missile and rocket program.
He also talked about Werner von Braun, the German scientist who was one of about 150 German scientists who were brought to the United States after World War II.
He spoke of the NASA programs which preceded the Apollo program and its trip to the moon, including the Mercury program, which placed a manned spacecraft in orbit, and the Gemini program in which space ships rendezvoused and docked with orbiting vehicles used propulsion systems.
Before people were sent to the moon, he said, NASA sent several unmanned ships to map out the surface of the moon and test the surface of the satellite to find a safe landing site.
Caplinger, who worked as an illustrator for NASA in the early 1960s, showed off some of his illustrations and read a passage from his memoirs in which he met von Braun and was witness to a test of some of the gigantic engines used to thrust astronauts into space.
The German rocket scientist, Caplinger said, advised him to keep his mouth open during the test so the sound would not shatter his ear drums.
“I had absolutely no problem keeping my mouth open,” he said. “Sometimes I can still feel the ground shaking.”
