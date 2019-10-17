TWENTYNINE PALMS — Pat Rimmington will be honored as the 2019 Old Timer of the Year at the Old Timers Gathering during Pioneer Days, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Drive.
“I didn’t realize I’d been there that long,” Rimmington said of the honor. “How time flies.”
The nonprofit organization Sky’s the Limit Observatory is this year’s Pioneer Days Parade grand marshal and will also be honored at the Old Timers Gathering.
Before the gathering gets started, historical society members will cut the ribbon on their new multipurpose room.
President Les Snodgrass invites the community to that ceremony, to be held at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Old Schoolhouse Museum.
The Old Timers Gathering will be the first major event held in the new addition.
Admission is free to everyone young and old, and snacks and drinks will be provided.
From newcomer to ‘Mud Lady’
Pat and Sid Rimmington bought the John Meyer adobe in 1977 as a vacation home and moved in permanently in 1988.
As she researched how to restore and maintain her adobe, Pat Rimmington became an expert on adobe construction and the heritage of local historic adobe structures, becoming known as “The Mud Lady.”
She wrote the book “The Adobes of Twentynine Palms,” which tells the stories of the World War I veterans, pioneers and homesteaders who built them.
“Pat’s expertise, readily shared with others, has helped preserve and restore many of our adobes,” Snodgrass said.
Rimmington has been heavily involved with the Twentynine Palms Historical Society since her arrival and has served as president. She and previous Old Timer of the Year Cheryl Erickson have been the driving force behind the society’s oral history project. She has conducted dozens of oral interviews and transcribed them into researchable archives.
Rimmington was employed by the Joshua Tree Natural History Association as a tour guide at Keys Ranch and as a visitor services ambassador at the Joshua Tree National Park visitor center in Twentynine Palms.
She has written many articles about local history and was one of the original writers for the Sun Runner magazine, for which she wrote a monthly column for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.