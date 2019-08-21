LAS VEGAS — Members of the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis Club helped feed the hungry and picked up honors while attending a club convention here Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18.
They helped their fellow club members provide 20,000 meals for food banks in the Las Vegas area.
Members partnered with The Outreach Program in Des Moines, Iowa, to provide the meals for two food banks, Just One Project in Las Vegas and Giving Life Ministries in Henderson.
Members put bags of rice and beans with vegetables, soy flour and spice packets together, each bag serves six, thirty six bags to a box, 93 boxes for 20,088 meals. Sarah Bradley, National Sales and Marketing Manager, The Outreach Program, coordinated the set-up at the convention.
They began at 8 a.m., completed the project just after noon and delivered the meals by 3 p.m.
Twentynine Palms club member Brad White-Findeisen received a Distinguished Lieutenant Governor Award for 2017-18 Saturday.
As lieutenant governor for Division 47 with 11 clubs spread from Twentynine Palms to El Centro to Hemet, White-Findeisen saw formation of a new club, the LGBT+ Club of Southern California with 15 plus members. The Division met the Kiwanis Children’s Fund President’s Challenge of 10 percent more than the three previous years giving average, a goal of $2,418, the division contributed $3,510.
