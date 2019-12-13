JOSHUA TREE — After four years of judicial hearings the family of Patrick McGee was given the chance to address Manuel Louis Garcia, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering McGee, at his sentencing hearing at the Joshua Tree Superior Courthouse Thursday morning. Garcia was sentenced to 28 years in prison.
“You’ll never know the magnitude of destruction you have caused for my family,” said McGee's mother, Evelyn McGee. “You’ll never know the grief I feel.”
On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, at about 3 a.m. deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a report of gunshots at the 5500 block of Abronia Avenue. When they arrived at the scene they found 31-year-old McGee suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Witnesses who were at the home at the time of the shooting said the shot was fired by Garcia who had fled the scene. Garcia was found at 10:50 a.m. in Palm Springs and was arrested without incident. He was booked at Central Detention Center and charged with murder.
Garcia immediately pleaded not guilty and initially pleaded not guilty by means of insanity, but that was overturned after a medical official found Garcia mentally competent. The case was scheduled to go to jury trial five times but each time it was rescheduled.
On Sept. 18 Garcia entered a plea bargain with the prosecution and changed his plea to guilty of first degree murder with an enhancement for the use of a firearm. Because of this plea bargain Garcia never went before a jury and his motive for killing McGee is still unknown.
At the hearing on Thursday Evelyn McGee said that she still just wants to know why Garcia killed her son.
“You were supposed to be like family and look after him not kill him,” she said in a statement to the court. “He trusted you and look at what you did.”
She said that her family was close to Garcia and his family before McGee's death and that they even spent holidays together. She said that after her son died Garcia’s family even reached out to her but she can’t forgive Garcia.
“Why did you kill him?” she asked again. “Why?”
After hearing her statements presiding judge Rodney Cortez told Garcia that, if he wished, he could answer Evelyn McGee’s question but Garcia’s lawyer advised him against speaking out in open court.
“I can’t force him to answer,” Cortez said.
Cortez went on to urge Evelyn McGee to reach out to her family and friends for support during this difficult time.
“You have to think about Patrick and what he would want you to do with the rest of your life. That’s the journey you’re gonna be on now,” he said. “ You have family and friends that will be able to help you on that journey.”
Cortez reviewed the plea agreement and sentenced Garcia to 25 years in prison for first degree murder with an enhancement of three years for the use of a firearm. His total sentence in 28 years to life in prison followed by parole.
