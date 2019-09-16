TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while walking across Twentynine Palms Highway, west of Encelia Avenue, at about 7:18 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
The Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the incident in the 71700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway.
According to information released by the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station, David Auth, 65, was walking south across the highway, about 450 feet outside the crosswalk, when he was struck by a 2014 BMW 528i, heading east in the slow lane of the highway with a 38-year-old Los Angeles resident behind the wheel.
Investigators reported that Auth had crossed both westbound lanes, the center lane and the inner eastbound lane when he was hit,
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.