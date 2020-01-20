JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a partial skeleton found in the park at about 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The investigation began when a deputy responded to the park following the report of the location of possible human skeletal remains.
The deputy sent photographs to the Coroner Division and the remains were confirmed to be human.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division and investigators from the Coroner Division were requested to conduct the investigation. Due to the remote location, the scene was secured for the night.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Homicide Detectives, Coroner Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators were flown to the location by Sheriff’s Aviation 40K4 and retrieved the partial skeletal remains.
Additional examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity of the decedent.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective James Tebbetts or Sergeant Ryan Smith of the Specialized Investigations Division (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
