TWENTYNINE PALMS — The 29 Palms Community Food Pantry will benefit from donations brought to a free screening of “The Invisible Class,” a feature length documentary about homelessness.
The film, created by Josh Hayes, will be shown at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Smith’s Ranch Drive In, 4584 Adobe Road.
Although the screening is free, organizers are using the occasion to encourage donations, including peanut butter and canned meat, to the local food pantry which provides emergency food supplies to local families from facilities provided by the church on Stardune Avenue.
According to its imdb page, the film was shot over the course of eight and a half years.
It examines the many causes of homelessness, showcasing children without parents, veterans suffering from PTSD, elderly people without insurance facing overwhelming medical bills and women fleeing abusive relationships.
Hayes was born and raised in Twentynine Palms.
According to his imdb page, he moved to San Francisco to get a degree in cinema production in 2005.
As the production manager for Upstart Media, he has worked as a camera operator, editor, and director.
He has worked with everything from small startups to companies as large as Google, Facebook, Youtube and Turner Sports Network. He has also worked with music acts like Moby and Cypress Hill.
