TWENTYNINE PALMS — After a strong opening weekend, Theatre 29 continues its run of the iconic musical comedy, “Once Upon a Mattress,” weekends through Dec. 15. The musical will run at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
“Mattress,” which got its start on Broadway in 1959 featuring Carol Burnett, is based upon the fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” by Hans Christian Anderson.
According to artistic and musical director Kathryn Ferguson, the musical was an easy choice because of the strong female characters and the important story told through humor and music.
“With this play, there are a lot of absurd stereotypes,” Ferguson said. “The lead character, Princess Winnifred, certainly exceeds expectations of what a princess should be.”
“Everybody was so easy to work with, the show came together very well,” Ferguson said. “The biggest challenge was costuming some 30 individual and very elaborate costumes, very detailed and all original, made from scratch for this production”.
Kylie Robinson and Noah Wahlberg are cast as Princess Winnifred and Prince Dauntless, her suitor.
Kelly Ebsary, in her Theatre 29 debut, is Queen Aggravain. Theatre 29 favorite Cruz Jimenez is the silent father, King Sextimus.
The Wizard is played by Robert Ames, Kevin Myers is the King’s favorite Jester and The Minstrel is portrayed by Charles Harvey.
The star-crossed lovers; lady-in-waiting with a secret Lady Larkin and knightly Sir Harry are played by Theatre 29 newcomers, Natalie Stokes and John Pollnow.
The remainder of the court is played by Ariel Montes, Anna Pollnow, Adonai Patu, Ethan Flores, Anna Alkire, Katelyn Coleman, Cathy Inscore, Anna Carnes, Ethan Woolever, Jocelyn Gonzalez and Josiah Ruiz.
The crew includes assistant director/choreographer Lisa Goldberg and stage manager/technical director Nena Jimenez.
Tickets are $15 regular admission, $12seniors and military and $10 for students with ID or children under 12. Tickets are available at www.theatre29.org, by calling the box office at (760) 361-4151.
