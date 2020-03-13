TWENTYNINE PALMS — A celebration of wildlife set for Saturday morning, March 14, at Tortoise Rock Casino, Baseline Road and Adobe Road, was canceled Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for the Twentynine-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indian at Tortoise Rock Casino said the decision was made due to the ongoing concern about the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier Thursday, the San Bernardino County Public Health Officer ordered the immediate cancellation or postponement of gatherings of more than 250 people within the county until further notice to protect public health as the virus continues to spread in our state.
The order applies to, but is not limited to, concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events, and is in line with guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health.
Event organizers seeking guidance from the Public Health Officer specific to their planned events should send their inquiries to coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
The California Department of Public Health and the California Community College Chancellor’s Office has recommended that large gatherings should be postponed or canceled to assist in keeping the COVID-19 contained.
Due to these recommendations Copper Mountain College has announced they are canceling large events through the end of March.
However, at this time all classes will continue as normal and CMC has set up a COVID-19 information web page.
