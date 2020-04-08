OCEANSIDE — Juan Francisco Cruz-Cornejo, 23, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, was arrested Tuesday, April 7, and faces a charge of raping an unconscious woman at a location in the 69200 block of Cactus Drive in Twentynine Palms on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
The investigation which led to Cruz-Cornejo’s arrest began at 7:24 a.m. June 9, when deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to Cactus Drive to a report of the rape of an unconscious person.
Investigators were told a group of civilians and active-duty Marines drank alcohol at the location and spent the night. In the early morning hours, witnesses reportedly saw Cruz-Cornejo engaged in a sexual act with the unconscious victim.
Cruz-Cornejo, an active-duty Marine, fled and his whereabouts were unknown.
During the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cruz-Cornejo.
Detective Benjamin Henry was notified Cruz-Cornejo turned himself in at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Tuesday, April 7.
Henry responded to the base and arrested Cruz-Cornejo. He was booked into Central Detention Center for rape of an unconscious person and he is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bail.
He was tentatively due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, to be arraigned on a charge of rape.
Anyone with information related to the investigation, is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
