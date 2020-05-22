TWENTYNINE PALMS — As the city of Twentynine Palms begins reopening to the public after closing in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis, the city council is planning its first in-person meeting since March, when a local state of emergency was declared.
Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at city hall, 6136 Adobe Road. Residents will have the option of Livestreaming the meeting by going to the city’s website, www.29palms.org, and clicking on the Meetings Agendas link.
Face masks will be recommended but not mandated for those in attendance. Some chairs will be removed for social distancing. The podium will be sanitized after each speaker.
Council members will hold two public hearings, one to consider amending the master fee schedule, based on a citywide user fee study, and the other to consider a development code amendment to remove certain development fees.
A staff report on amended fees anticipates new fee schedules bringing an extra $20,000 annually to city coffers.
