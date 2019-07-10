TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms resident who was killed while walking on Two Mile Road Tuesday, July 9, was remembered as a hard-working man trying to get his life on track.
Marc J. Bruner, 34, was walking in the 72600 block of Two Mile Road when he was struck and killed by a Toyota Tundra at about 1 p.m.
Bruner was walking west in the dirt on the north side of the road. Investigators said he stepped into the road in front of the Tundra, which was also traveling west, and was struck.
He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Tundra was not identified by the Sheriff’s Department.
Bruner’s brother, Terry Feldman, said Bruner was born and raised in Twentynine Palms.
He called Bruner a hard-working man who was trying to get his life on track.
“He had a girlfriend. He was about to get married,” he said, adding that his brother was having a hard time finding work.
“He was a hard working guy trying to get his life on track. He is going to be missed.”
An investigation by the sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team is continuing. Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip through We-Tip at (888) 782-7463.
