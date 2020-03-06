TWENTYNINE PALMS — Little is known at this time about a possible homicide that took place at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the 1200 block of Morongo Road.
Deputies were called to the Ocotillo Gate of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center due to reports of a man with a gun. Provost Marshal Maj. Cory Holiday said the Provost Marshal's Office and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. Witnesses said that the man was pointing a gun at cars as they drove past. The suspect was taken into custody.
Sheriff's Public Affairs Officer Cindy Bachman confirmed Friday morning that homicide investigators are looking into a homicide and have the suspect from the combat center entrance in custody in connection with the case.
She added that she knew nothing else about the incident at this time. Investigators have not yet identified the suspect or the victim.
