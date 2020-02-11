TWENTYNINE PALMS — Supporters of the Twentynine Palms High School Music Department filled the house for the opening night gala for “Sister Act,” the latest musical offering at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road.
The musical, directed by veteran Theatre 29 performer Scott Clinkscales, opened before an enthusiastic crowd Friday, Feb. 7.
Supporters helped the group bring in $2,200 after expenses.
Based on the Whoopi Goldberg motion picture about a lounge singer forced to hide in a convent after witnessing a mob hit, “Sister Act,” stars Robin Wilson, previously seen on the Theatre 29 stage as Ursula in “Little Mermaid, and Sister Hubert in “Nunsense,” as Deloris Van Cartier.
The show also features Theatre 29 veterans Virginia Sulick, as the Mother Superior, Joe Rego, as Monsignor O’Hara and Kevin Meyers as Officer Eddie Souther.
Before the show, audience members enjoyed a wide variety of food provided by caterer Kerry Jimenez, while bidding on silent auction items provided by local artists and artisans.
During intermission they enjoyed desserts and took part in a live auction led by Kim Ortamond with help from Clinkscales.
They learned more about the music boosters and were given tentative dates for music department concerts, including a combined concert, with Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley high school students performing together, on March 4, and the Spring Concert May 21.
“Sister Act,” will continue at Theatre 29 through Sunday, March 1, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets go online to www.theatre29 or call the Theatre 29 box office at (760) 361-4151.
