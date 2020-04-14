TWENTYNINE PALMS — Reach Out Morongo Basin staff members have been working side by side with employees of Family Service Association to prepare meals for delivery to seniors unable to come to the senior center for meals.
Senior centers have been shut down in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis.
In response Reach Out Morongo Basin staff members have been working with the senior nutrition program to make weekly deliveries of meals to residents 60 and older in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley.
Deliveries were made to 75 seniors in Twentynine Palms on Friday, April 10 and 17 seniors in Yucca Valley on Wednesday, April 8.
Andrea Limon of Twentynine Palms was one of the seniors who received weekly meals delivered by Reach Out Morongo Basin.
Limon is a regular at the Twentynine Palms Senior Center and with its closure due to Covid-19 is getting home delivery of her meals provided through the senior nutrition program.
For more information call Reach Out Morongo Basin at (760) 361-1410 or (760) 369-8671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.