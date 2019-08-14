WONDER VALLEY — Scott Brown, founder of High Desert Keepers, gave a presentation on the group, its aim is to clean up illegal desert dump sites, at the Wonder Valley Community Center Saturday, Aug. 10.
About 20 people were in attendance to hear Brown talk about the Pinon Hills group he founded in 2009. Since its founding the group has taken on a five member board of directors and more than 100 registered volunteers.
Brown conducted his first cleanup in 2009 when he rallied neighbors to clear up years of illegal dumping on Pipeline Road. The group was formed soon thereafter.
The group performed its first official cleanup operation, Operation Pionero, on Pionero Road, in December 2016. Some 15 volunteers filled two 40-yard Dumpsters and pulled out about 150 tires over the course of a weekend.
“We barely made a dent in just the immediate area,” Brown reported. “We have to date removed 47 tons of trash and over 1,000 tires in several operations.”
Steven Reyes, who represents Wonder Valley on the Morongo Basin Municipal Advisory Council, said he invited Brown to help him organize a local cleanup campaign.
He said he was shooting for October for a cleanup illegal dump sites in the community.
For more information go online to www.highdesertkeepers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.