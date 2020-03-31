TWENTYNINE PALMS — With senior center closed and senior food programs shuttered, because of the continuing coronavirus crisis, Reach Out Morongo Basin, forced to halt its medical transportation service, has shifted gears and begun delivering meals to seniors.
Working with the company that provides senior lunches to Morongo Basin senior centers, Reach Out Morongo Basin staffers have been delivering frozen meals, five at a time, to seniors in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley.
Staffers box up and deliver 300 meals to 60 seniors in Twentynine Palms every Friday. They do the same for 13 seniors, that’s 65 meals, every Wednesday in Yucca Valley.
“We are going to continue to do that through the crisis,” Reach Out Executive Director Robin Schlosser said.
She urged seniors in need to call Reach Out offices, at (760) 361-1410 or (760) 369-8671 to get on the list for meal deliveries.
