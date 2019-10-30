TWENTYNINE PALMS — Matthew Perez, a member of Boy Scout Troop 78, is hoping a cleanup project at Twentynine Palms High School will earn him Eagle Scout status.
With the school track and field team raising money to purchase new hurdles, coaches will need a place to store them.
Unfortunately, the storage boxes used to store track and field equipment at the school have become filled with trash.
That is why Perez organized a group, including track and field athletes and troop members, to go down to the school Sunday morning, Oct. 27, to take trash out of the storage boxes and place it in a large trash bin.
Track and field coach Ronda Lockett-Morton was on hand keep an eye on cleanup efforts
Team officials, she noted, are looking to raise enough money to buy eight sets of new hurdles.
“When you have 80 hurdles you need a place to store them,” she said.
Team members recently raised $1,400 at a pumpkin patch at Pioneer Days. They are making plans for a golf tournament and a holiday run and a car wash.
