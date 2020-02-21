TWENTYNINE PALMS — California Highway Patrol officers are asking for public help identifying the driver of an SUV that ran over a man’s legs and drove away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20.
Officers report the incident took place about 2:50 p.m. on Meldora Avenue north of Indian Trail.
The victim, described as a 22-year-old man, was underneath his vehicle checking for possible damage on the driver’s side.
The vehicle was on the right shoulder of Meldora and the man’s legs were close to traffic lanes when they were run over and seriously injured by a passing vehicle, described as a newer model, small, sporty black SUV with dealer plates.
The vehicle continued south on Meldora, turned right and was last seen heading west on Indian Trail.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the highway patrol office at (760) 366-3707.
