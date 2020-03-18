MORONGO BASIN — Schools in Morongo Unified School District will be closed until April 20 at the earliest, the Board of Education decided Wednesday morning, March 18.
Students are to return to school on April 21.
The trustees voted in a special online board meeting. It was called earlier this week to discuss the school closure, which originally was scheduled until March 20.
Due to concerns over hosting a public gathering, at the instruction of the Public Health Department, the board held the meeting online using Zoom to minimize personal interaction and comply with the Brown Act.
The meeting reached full capacity at 100 participants.
Participants were allowed to ask questions during the public comment section and many of the questions were from parents asking how the closure will affect their students’ ability to move to the next grade level and how and if they should be working on school assignments at home.
Superintendent Tom Baumgarten said at that time, they couldn’t answer those questions since they were not on the meeting’s agenda but he instructed everyone to check the MUSD website at www.morongo.k12.ca.us for up-to-date information.
“Further instruction will be provided by the superintendent and district staff,” he said. “Today’s topic is only to talk about the extension of the school closure.”
After public comments, the board voted unanimously to extend the closure.
Employees will continue to make their regular salary during this time and on Friday, March 20, district staff will be informing essential employees if they should return to work next week.
The MUSD will continue to discuss how these closures will affect students in their upcoming regular board meetings. Their next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, and will be available to view on Zoom. A link to the online meeting will be available on the district’s website.
Schools are offering a printed package of English and math reviews for students, which parents can get as they drive through to pick up free food. Students don't have to turn in their finished packages; they are simply offered to review subjects while students are out of school.
Some digital textbooks are available on the MUSD site at http://www.morongousd.com/ParentResources.aspx.
