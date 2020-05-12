TWENTYNINE PALMS — Oasis Community Church, on Utah Trail south of Twentynine Palms Highway, has a new pastor.
Michelle Ronia was born in Mt. Clements, Michigan and became a Christian at the age of 12.
“It was not one dramatic event, I would attend Church sporadically throughout my childhood, but around that time I had a friend, my father, and his Church praying for me. One day I was in my room and I cried out to the Lord and said ‘Lord I want to know you!’
“A few days later that friend asked me if I wanted to come to a Christian summer camp. It was at this camp where they explained that it wasn’t enough to just believe in God, but I had to put my trust in Jesus, believe He died on the cross for my sin, that He rose again, and confess Him as my Lord and Savior.”
She joined the United States Marines at the age of 17 and served four years.
She met her husband, Chris, while stationed on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center and working as a motor transport operator.
They married in 1990 and have three beautiful daughters.
“I served from 1988-1992 and my husband served a little over 20 years and retired in 2006.
“When my husband retired from the Marine Corps we prayed and asked the Lord to lead us where we were supposed to be. We sensed a peace about staying here and then my he received a job offer on the Base.
“ I love the people, the town, and living so close to the National Park.”
Ronia’s ministry began as a way to serve her local church and community.
She took Bible correspondence courses through Rhema Bible Training Center and went on to attend Southern California Christian College where she earned a Masters in Ministry degree.
She is a Doctoral Student at Life Point Christian University and will receive her degree in July.
She is a licensed minister through the Foursquare Church and was appointed as Senior Pastor of Oasis Community Church on May 3.
“Oasis Community Church was the first Church that my husband and I attended as a married couple in 1995-96. Although, we only attended for about seven months before we had received orders to another duty station, it was at this Church where I started growing and being discipled.
“Throughout the years we moved around a bit which gave me many opportunities to train under different ministries. In 2014 the Lord brought us to 29 Palms Assembly of God where I eventually started serving alongside of Pastor John Pollnow.
“He saw potential in me and encouraged me to get licensed through the Assembly of God. However, their licensing department did not accept my schooling and said I would have had to take courses through that Denomination in order to be licensed through them.
“At first I felt rejected, knowing all of the hard work I had to go through to receive my previous degrees: an Associate in Theology, a Bachelors in Biblical Studies and a Masters of Ministry from Southern California Christian College.
“After a brief pity party, I realized that the Lord must have a different plan. Shortly after that, I was speaking to a friend and mentor of mine, Pastor Barbara Odom, who is a Foursquare Pastor.
“Since I had a past with Foursquare and had attended a few short term mission trips with her I may be able to apply for a license through the Foursquare Association. They accepted my application and I went through a one year licensing process. Upon completion I had to be appointed to a Church.
“Since I was already an assisting minister at the 29 Palms Assemble of God that was where I was appointed. When Pastor John heard that Oasis was looking for a Lead Pastor due to the previous Pastor’s retirement he called Foursquare. In addition, Pastor Odom called to recommend me for the position.
“Soon, Foursquare contacted me and started the interview process. The vetting procedure took about six months because in addition to the interviews, all parties sought the Lord to receive direction and ensure that this is His leading.”
During her free time, Ronia enjoys watching comedies, camping, hiking, and traveling. Ronia is excited to work with this wonderful congregation and looks forward to what God has in store through this local body of believers.
