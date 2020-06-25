TWENTYNINE PALMS — After months of a lockdown caused by the continuing coronavirus crisis, offices of The Desert Trail have begun to reopen to the public.
Media consultant Megan Ripley will be in the office to sell advertising and subscriptions 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays.
She will work in town on Wednesdays, visiting businesses with news about advertising opportunities.
It is hoped she will be able to add more hours to better serve Trail customers.
With the crisis continuing, Trail customers are asked to wear masks when they visit and to maintain social distancing.
Ripley has worked for Hi-Desert Publishing for the past two years after working for Gannett Newspapers for a decade.
“I am happy and excited to get to meet and serve the community of Twentynine Palms,” Ripley said.
