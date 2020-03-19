TWENTYNINE PALMS — With the Department of Defense mandating a stop movement for Marines, many aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center have been asking questions about deployments, homecomings and separations. Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of the combat center, went live on Facebook Thursday morning to address some of these concerns and share the latest protocols in place aboard the combat center to combat the novel coronavirus 2019.
“This is clearly a very serious situation and we’re focused on it but at this time the Marine Corps has to maintain combat readiness,” Turner said. “I have to make sure there is a balance between protecting the population and combat readiness.”
Turner said a number of units are planning to deploy while others are planning to return to the MCAGCC, but all of these movements are pending decisions from the office of the Secretary of Defense.
“If a unit was going to return to the U.S. from a country, it obviously matters where they’re coming from and the situation with the virus where they’re coming from,” the commander said. “We’re going to have to issue a two-week restriction of movement that will be like a local quarantine.”
During the local quarantine, the Marines will be monitored by health officials several times a day and they will be separated from their families and the rest of the installation, according to Turner.
On Tuesday, the installation went to condition bravo, which also heightened screenings at the gates. At this time there are no plans to close the gates, Turner said, but visitors will be put through additional screenings and asked questions about their health or travel.
Anyone who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms who is not a military member or dependent will not be allowed on base.
MCAGCC has also placed a limit on how many people can be in facilities like the MCX and local fitness centers at a time and increased all cleaning protocols.
“We’ve had a strong spirit of cooperation among that team,” Turner said. “All the decisions we’ve made are with the advice of medical professionals.”
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the base and Turner said they are aggressively testing anyone who is experiencing symptoms or came into contact with someone with COVID-19.
“We’re not limiting that or rationing those tests,” he said.
If there is a positive test aboard the base, Turner said the first thing they will do is isolate and care for that person. The next thing will be to attempt to find all those they came in contact with and test them.
“We’ll be as aggressive as we can about that,” he said.
Turner said leaders at the installation will take all the precautions they can to protect those on base and they are updating protocols for units to allow more Marines to telecommute from home.
He said Marines who can work from home will be allowed to do so at the direction of their unit, but the Marines have to maintain combat readiness so many will still have to show up to work.
“Our adversaries are definitely looking for weaknesses and they’re watching us,” he said. “We need to maintain combat readiness.”
