JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — A hiker reported lost in Joshua Tree National Park was found Wednesday morning, Nob. 27, after spending the night in the washed along a trail.
Riverside County dispatch received a report of a missing hiker at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Park staff, members of Joshua Tree Search and Rescue and a helicopter and two rescue units from Riverside County mobilized along the Lost Palms Oasis trail in the Cottonwood District of Joshua Tree National Park where he was last known to be hiking.
The subject was located at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27, having been lost in the washes along that trail overnight. He was transported by helicopter to the parking lot where his vehicle was located.
If hiking in the park this holiday season, or anytime, always alert someone to the location of the hike, try and stick with a buddy, and be properly prepared for the season.
Warm days in November and December can lead into freezing cold nighttime temperatures. Cell phone coverage is unreliable.
