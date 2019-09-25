MCAGCC — Officials at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center have confirmed that the off-duty death of a Navy Corpsman in August is under investigation by NCIS.
First Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, media officer for 1st Marines Division, this week confirmed that Petty Officer Third Class Michael V. DeLeon, a hospital corpsman with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, passed away in an off-duty incident on Aug. 16, in an on-base housing unit.
“The matter is currently under investigation. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of HM3 DeLeon,” Edinburgh said.
DeLeon, 30, hailed from Katy, Texas. He had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
An obituary for DeLeon notes that he was born to Sandra and Jose DeLeon Jr. on Oct. 18, 1988, and that he joined the Navy at the age of 26.
He trained as a corpsman at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He provided care to 1,308 Marines and sailors in the occupational therapy department at the combat center. He was also part of the Naval hospital’s color guard.
