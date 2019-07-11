TWENTYNINE PALMS — What began when deputies located a possibly stolen vehicle led to discovery of stolen mail, stolen credit cards, stolen identification and equipment to produce credit cards and key cards.
The investigation began at about 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, when deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station located a possibly stolen vehicle at a home in the 75400 block of Maricopa Drive.
Deputies contacted occupants of the residence, observed what appeared to be stolen mail and credit cards, contacted U.S. Postal Inspectors and authored a search warrant for the house.
The search, conducted by a detective and postal inspectors, turned up stolen mail, stolen credit cards, stolen identification and equipment to produce credit cards and key cards.
The investigation is continuing with a report forwarded to federal prosecutors.
Three suspects have been named in the case but no arrests have been made.
“Federal agents are involved,” Deputy J. Sumpter said. “We will investigate. They will issue warrants and contact them later.”
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or We-Tip at (888) 782-7463 (CRIME.)
