TWENTYNINE PALMS — Former Twentynine Palms High School Wildcat basketball star Lindsey Scamman has taken her talents to West Point where she is a second year cadet and a star on the Black Knight girls basketball team.
The six foot tall sophomore plays forward for the Army Academy team. The team sports a 1-2 record this season after earning a 68-66 road win over the Air Force Academy.
They traveled to Tempe, Arizona to play the Sun Devils of Arizona State Sunday, Nov. 10, and came home with a 51-83 loss.
Scamman, daughter of Steve and D.J. Scamman, graduated from Twentynine Palms High School in 2018. As a Wildcat, Scamman helped the varsity girls basketball team rack up four seasons of undefeated league play.
Family and friends of Twentynine Palms traveled to Arizona to watch and cheer on Scamman and her team. She was overwhelmed to see 50 of her family, friends and former coaches come to watch the basketball game.
Those in attendance included Wildcat varsity basketball players Kate Bobadilla, Taylor Scamman and Mary Carbiener.
