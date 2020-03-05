WONDER VALLEY — A father and son, Gilbert Gonzalez Sr., 52, of Wonder Valley, and Joseph Gonzalez, 29, of Twentynine Palms, were arrested Wednesday, March 4, in the 80000 block of Amboy Road.
Gilbert was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance for sales. His bail is $50,000.
Joseph was arrested for the felony assault and is being held at West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail.
Both were due to be arraigned in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Morongo Basin Station Deputies served a warrant service in the 83400 block of Amboy Road, looking for a wanted person, Joseph Gonzalez. Joseph Gonzalez is wanted for a felony assault that occurred in the city of Twentynine Palms on the night of Feb. 15.
Deputies contacted Joseph in the front yard; methamphetamine was located in his possession.
Deputies developed additional information on scene and authored a search warrant for the residence. Approximately two ounces of methamphetamine was located inside the residence belonging to Gilbert Gonzalez Sr.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.