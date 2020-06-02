TWENTYNINE PALMS — Seniors and their families gathered at Twentynine Palms High School to honor the graduating class of 2020 this week while still maintaining social distancing and other restrictions because of the coronavirus.
The drive-thru ceremonies were held Monday and Tuesday, June 1 and 2, in front of the multipurpose room.
Monday morning’s activities went smoothly, the only hiccup being the need for Ruggiero to remind participants to maintain social distancing — meaning no hugs.
“We know the seniors have been through a lot this year,” Ruggiero said as he welcomed everyone to the start of the drive-thru graduation Monday morning.
Vehicles, each holding one senior, entered the school property through the bus entrance and drove until they got to the multipurpose room, where each senior exited the vehicle, had an official class portrait taken and then received a diploma holder and posed for a photo with Principal Michael Ruggiero.
Each senior was announced, some with extra information.
Participants learned that Saiz Aguilar plans to play basketball at Copper Mountain College. They learned that Hannah Renee Bennett received a scholarship from the Flying Doctors. They were told that Caleb Allen Benton has joined the Marine Corps and is due to report for duty June 15.
They learned that Angelina Rowena Brown is an early Wildcat graduate and that DeJejuanice LaTijera Brewer will attend Copper Mountain College in the fall as the latest recipient of the Roy Greenleaf Jr. full-ride scholarship.
Vehicles proceeded forward to the front of the gym, where each senior was able to pose for a group photo with family members before pulling away.
Each ceremony was scheduled to last from 8 to 11 a.m. and was divided into 15-minute time slots in which eight seniors were assigned.
The celebration of the class of 2020 will continue Tuesday, June 9, when the radio and online virtual graduation ceremony co-sponsored by radio station Z1077 will begin.
That ceremony will include speeches by salutatorian Nicholas Councell and valedictorian Triston Babers.
Ruggiero thanked all the school staff members who helped put the drive-thru ceremonies together, including music director Michael Mayes, who kept “Pomp and Circumstance” playing all morning, and members of the school’s technology team, who livestreamed the event.
“Thanks to everyone who had a hand in putting this together for our kids,” he said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.
“Let’s get excited for the class of 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.