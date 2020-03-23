TWENTYNINE PALMS — Because of the current healthcare emergency the next regular meeting of the Twentynine Palms City Council, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, will be closed to the public.
Council members will consider ratifying planning commission approval of designs for two public buildings to be constructed for the Project Phoenix downtowen revitalization project.
They are also expect to ratify a proclamation declaring a local emergency because of the continuing coronavirus crisis.
The public may view the meeting via Live Stream by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsnFJY6JS2o8QzWpDD9m7aA
Those who would like to comment on specific agenda items or make a general public comment, should submit their comments by email to the City Clerk cvillescas@29palms.org. You may also submit a comment by phone at (760) 367-6799.
The public may also submit comments during the meeting through the same email address; however, those comments will not be provided to each council member but will be read out loud by the City Clerk during the meeting if time permits.
All comments will be included in the official record of the meeting.
